Lok Sabha Speaker Lauds Sikkim’s Impressive Developmental Track Record

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: The annual conference of the 19th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III was inaugurated by Speaker, Lok Sabha, Om Birla, at Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat, on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha Speaker was accompanied by chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, deputy chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and chairman, CPA India Region Zone III, Pasang D. Sona, and Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Arun K Upreti, on the dais.

The event had the participation of presiding officers of Legislative Bodies of India, Members of Parliament, members of Sikkim Legislature and other dignitaries.

In his inaugural address, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, expressed happiness for being part of the 19th conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region Zone III and commended the association for having organised the event in the beautiful State of Sikkim, which is today known to be one of the most progressive state in the country. He applauded the state’s impressive developmental track record under the leadership of its chief minister, Prem Singh Tamang, and added that the Himalayan State of Sikkim has paved its path towards progress and nation building.

Birla also extended gratitude to the CPA for holding the annual conference that provides a platform for all the presiding officers and legislators to come together in strengthening democracy and good governance in the country while having insightful deliberations over peculiar issues of various regions. He added that such conferences aid in public policy making through elaboration and discussion of solutions, necessary to achieve holistic development of the country to take it to greater heights.

Birla further stressed the need to encourage active participation of the youth to engage in governance process through the promotion of a better understanding and awareness on how decisions are made, thereby inculcating the skills of active citizenship among the youth as they are the future leaders and active agents of change in any nation.

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a developed Nation by 2047, Birla urged for collaboration from all the legislators, policymakers and stakeholders in formulating and implementing welfare-based policies that would contribute in the socio-economic development of the nation. He hoped that the conference would call for brainstorming sessions that would further bring into light new ideas and perspectives for strengthening democracy in the country.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang presented a brief walkthrough of the legislative journey of the state and added that Sikkim has achieved significant milestones as the 22nd State of India and celebrates democratic values and Indian patriotism.

He highlighted various policies of the government of Sikkim such as the ‘Aama Scheme’ devised for the welfare of non-working mothers in the state and the recently launched ‘Mero Rukh, Mero Santati’ scheme that is focused on conservation of the environment. He hoped that the two-day long interactive conference would successfully cover various crucial issues that are existent in the society and that the deliberations would lead to long-term advantages for the nation as a whole.

Deputy chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, in his address, said that each state of north-east including other states in the country have unique practices that need to be protected and promoted. He also emphasised on mainstreaming the youth as future leaders by engaging them as partners in policy making and nation building.

The keynote address was conveyed by Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh LA cum chairman CPA, Pasang D Sona. He highlighted the need to control drug abuse through strict laws and reforms, the need to call attention to cyber bullying and making the Parliament and Assembly more accessible to the public to help the common people understand the importance of the legislative process. He hoped that the conference would give new direction to all the pertinent issues to be discussed during the conference.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by the Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Arun Kumar Upreti.