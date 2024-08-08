Luxury car plunges into pond 

HT Correspondent
JAGIROAD, Aug 7: A luxury car bearing registration number AS01 FZ 5724 veered off the road into a roadside pond on Wednesday morning at around 2:30 am. According to sources, villagers from Chenimari under Jagiroad PS discovered the car floating in the pond and promptly alerted the police.
Police later recovered the car and identified it as owned by Sukhbinder Singh, a well-known businessman from Guwahati. Singh reported that while travelling from Morigaon, two motorcycles overtook a truck and came directly in front of his Audi, forcing him off the road to avoid a collision. The vehicle gradually went downhill and sank into the pond.
Fortunately, Sukhbinder Singh managed to escape from the vehicle and save himself. He then boarded a vehicle transporting fish and returned to Guwahati.