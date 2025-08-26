33.9 C
Magisterial probe ordered into ‘lynching’ of road accident victim

RANGIA, Aug 25: A magisterial inquiry was ordered on Monday by the local administration into the allegation of lynching of a youth in Assam’s Tamulpur district, who was injured in a road accident.

An official statement said the probe has been ordered in view of the gravity of the incident, public sentiment and reports published by media outlets.

Deeming a thorough inquiry necessary, District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty has asked Goreswar circle officer-cum-executive magistrate Trilina Tiad to conduct the probe.

Taid has been asked to submit her report at the earliest on an urgent basis, the statement added.

A 23-year-old youth, Abhishek Das, died after his car met with an accident at Bharali Chowk on August 20 when he was returning from a nearby tourist spot, along with three friends.

The deceased’s family had filed a complaint at the Tamulpur police station on Sunday, alleging that he was assaulted by a mob, which caused his death.

Abhishek’s friends, who were also injured in the accident, alleged that when he got out of the vehicle to seek help, some of the locals started to beat him up.

He was declared brought dead at a hospital in nearby Rangia.

A video of the incident emerged on Sunday, which showed the three survivors inside the car in an injured condition, while a mob surrounded them.

The local people have, however, refuted the allegation and claimed that Abhishek had succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. (PTI)

