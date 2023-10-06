Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Slew Of Measures For Development Of BTR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday dedicated the newly constructed RCC Bridge on Barama-Dhamdhama-Tamulpur Road at Jartaluk in Tamulpur district to the service of the people at a function held at Tamulpur.

It may be noted that foundation of the bridge was laid on February 26, 2021. The bridge has been constructed with financial outlay of Rs 29.57 crore under SOPD-G. The length of the bridge is 193.480 metre. The bridge connects Tamulpur with Baksa district directly where there was no alternative route to connect these two districts earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma said, “With the inauguration of the bridge the connectivity of BTR will get a new momentum. Now transportation between Tamulpur and Baksa will be very convenient and distance and time taken can be brought down drastically. With the help of this bridge over river Pagladia at least 25 thousand people across the river will be directly benefitted.”

The chief minister on the occasion also announced that the 26 km road from Dhamdhama to Tamulpur will be turned into a double-lane road under Asom Mala project.

CM Sarma said that both the state government and BTC have been working unrelentingly to expedite the socio-economic and academic development of BTR. He said that the construction of Rs 600 crore Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital is going on a full swing.

“Once dedicated, the medical college and hospital will greatly cater to the health and education of the people belonging to BTR areas,” the chief minister added.

Referring to the upcoming recruitment for filling up 5,600 vacancies in Assam Police, he appealed to the youths of BTR to make the best use of this employment opportunity by applying for the same.

He also appealed to the unemployed youths of BTR to become entrepreneurs by applying for financial assistance under the Mukhya Mantri Atma Nirbhar Asom scheme.

The chief minister on the occasion also announced a slew of projects like establishment of Rs 25 crore integrated DC Office at Tamulpur, Rs 5 crore circuit house at Tamulpur and a Rs 50 crore stadium at Tamulpur district. He moreover said that in the coming days the eligible women of BTR will be included in the beneficiary list of Orunodoi.

Handloom and textile minister UG Brahma, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, MP Dilip Saikia, MLA Jolen Daimari, Speaker BTC Katiram Boro and a host of EMs and MCLAs were present on the occasion.