Maiden scheduled freight service docks at Pandu port

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: A total of 1500 tonnes of cement was successfully transported to Pandu port from Kolkata on Monday via the Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), marking a noteworthy achievement for the Jalvahak scheme, said an official statement.

As per the statement, the consignment was transported by the scheduled freight service completing its maiden journey as the MV Trishul, with dumb Barges Ajay and Dikshu.

The shipment proved the efficacy of the scheduled freight service launched by the Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal under Jalvahak scheme from Kolkata recently.

The ‘Jalvahak’ cargo policy incentivises the movement of long-haul cargo via National Waterways 1 (river Ganga) as well as for National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra) and National Waterways 16 (river Barak).

The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service ply vessels between Kolkata – Patna – Varanasi – Patna – Kolkata stretch of NW 1 and between Kolkata and Pandu on NW 2 via IBPR.

“The successful completion of MV Trishul’s maiden voyage marks a significant milestone for India’s inland waterways and the Jalvahak scheme. This achievement highlights the tremendous potential of waterways as an economical, eco-friendly, and efficient mode of transportation, helping decongest railways and roadways,” the official statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

Hailing PM Modi’s vision for enormous growth in the sector, he said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to transforming logistics through sustainable solutions. The Jalvahak scheme incentivises long-haul cargo movement on National Waterways 1, 2, and 16, offering businesses a cost-effective and reliable alternative.”

“The launch of regular scheduled freight services ensures timely delivery of cargo, fostering confidence among stakeholders about the readiness of national waterways. By empowering vessel operators and providing businesses with a sustainable logistics option, this initiative is a meaningful step towards the Prime Minister’s vision of transformation through transportation as India sails towards becoming a developed nation.” The Union minister added.

The cargo promotion scheme provides a direct incentive to the cargo owners to transport their goods via inland waterways for a distance of more than 300 kms.

This is a joint effort by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of waterways development in the country, as well as by the Inland & Coastal Shipping Limited (ICSL), a fully owned subsidiary of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCIL). The ‘Jalvahak’ scheme encourages to reduce logistics costs, decongest road and railways, and adapting to a sustainable mode of transportation.