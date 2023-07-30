29 C
Man Impersonating As Journalist Arrested

JORHAT, July 29 (PTI): A person posing as a journalist was arrested from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) on Saturday on the allegation of collecting information on patients without authorisation, police said.

Two others who had accompanied him, however, managed to flee, they said.

The arrested person was spotted by security personnel and patients walking around the maternity ward, police said.

“The hospital’s security informed us and our team rushed to JMCH. We caught the person, who initially claimed to be a journalist working with a web portal and said that he was working on a story on the security of the maternity ward.

“When we checked with the portal that he had mentioned, they informed that he was not their employee. As he failed to provide any proper documents, we arrested him,” a police officer said.

Police said they have filed a case, and started an investigation.

The JMCH authority has also intensified scrutiny of patients, officials said.

