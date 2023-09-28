Manas National Park to reopen for tourists on Oct 1

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam’s Baksa district is set to reopen for tourists starting October 1, according to an official notification. The world heritage site had been closed since June 5 due to the monsoon season.

To mark the reopening of the park, a special event will be organized at the Bahbari range, although the reopening remains subject to weather conditions.

Manas National Park is renowned for its diverse wildlife, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, Asian Elephant, Greater One-horned Rhinoceros, Clouded Leopard, Gangetic Dolphin, Red Panda, Golden Langur, Pygmy Hog, Assam Roofed Top Turtle, and Hispid Hare. Additionally, the park is home to a staggering 450 species of birds. (With inputs from PTI)