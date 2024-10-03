26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Assam observes Wildlife Week 2024, pledges protection for Pygmy Hog

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: In celebration of Wildlife Week 2024 from 2nd to 8th October, the Assam Government has pledged to preserve the state’s rich biodiversity with a special focus on the critically endangered Pygmy Hog, the smallest and rarest wild suid in the world, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

In a post shared on the micro-blogging site X, the CMO called attention to the Pygmy Hog, endemic to Assam and now only found in Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The CMO wrote, “On Wildlife Week (2-8 Oct) 2024, we celebrate Assam’s rich biodiversity and recognize the critically endangered Pygmy Hog, the world’s smallest and rarest wild suid.”

The CMO also stressed that the survival of the Pygmy Hog is closely tied to the conservation of tall and wet grasslands in Assam’s sub-Himalayan region.

Additionally, these habitats are under constant threat due to the conversion of grasslands into agricultural fields and livestock grazing areas, making habitat destruction the primary challenge for this rare species.

“Native to Assam and now found only in Manas National Park, the Pygmy Hog’s survival is closely linked to the preservation of tall, wet grasslands, and it faces significant threats from habitat loss and conversion”, the CMO added.

Meanwhile, the state government has called upon citizens to join in the efforts to protect the Pygmy Hog and preserve the state’s unique ecosystems.

“Let us commit to protecting the Pygmy Hog and safeguarding Assam’s unique ecosystems”, the CMO further stated.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
