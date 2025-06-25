Massive protest in Sonapur demands justice for murdered worker Deboram Ronghang

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 24: In a massive outpouring of public anger and collective demand for justice, the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), supported by as many as 35 ethnic national organisations, staged a large-scale protest rally in Sonapur on Tuesday.

The rally was organised in response to the alleged murder of Deboram Ronghang, a young man from Korkhanti village in Karbi Anglong, who was reportedly killed near the premises of the GM Coke Factory in Byrnihat, Meghalaya, on June 7, 2025.

Ronghang, who was employed at the GM Coke Factory, was allegedly assaulted by the factory manager Manab Roy and several other workers under circumstances that are still under investigation.

According to accounts from community members and eyewitnesses, the assault led to serious injuries, and the victim succumbed due to delayed medical attention.

His death has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among indigenous communities, who have long expressed concerns over the growing threat posed by unregulated industrial expansion in the region.

The protest march, which began in the morning and continued till afternoon, culminated at the office of the District Administration in Sonapur, where the demonstrators submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam.

Throughout the march, demonstrators held placards and shouted slogans condemning what they termed as ‘state negligence and industrial apathy’ that they believe contributed directly to the death of Deboram Ronghang.

The GM Coke Factory, already facing allegations of labour and environmental violations, is now at the centre of heightened ethnic tensions in the area.

KCS general secretary Sunil Tokbi, who spearheaded the rally along with KCS secretary (in-charge of organisation) Bhubon Tokbi, KCS secretary (in-charge of music and culture) Dilip Bey, and KCS secretary (in-charge of literature) Daniel Bey, addressed the gathering and called the incident a tipping point in the community’s long-standing struggle against exploitative industrial activities.

They criticised the failure of authorities to take swift and effective action, even after the grievous nature of the allegations surfaced. Tokbi, in a strongly worded statement, said, “We will not be silenced. We have lost a promising young life. We will not rest until justice is delivered.”

He also demanded the immediate intervention of the Chief Minister of Assam, stating that any delay in addressing the issue would only escalate the unrest.

The protestors, he said, were unified in their resolve and prepared to intensify the movement if the government failed to act on their demands.

In the memorandum submitted to the administration, the organisations raised four key demands.

They called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the murder of Deboram Ronghang and the arrest of all those involved.

They also urged the state government to officially recognise Ronghang as a martyr and confer suitable honours in his memory.

A demand was made for appropriate government compensation to the bereaved family, acknowledging both the personal loss and the industrial negligence that allegedly led to his death.

Finally, the memorandum sought the closure of the GM Coke Factory if it was found to be operating outside the legal framework or violating human rights.

The incident has reignited concerns over the rapid industrialisation in the Assam-Meghalaya border areas, where several factories have come under fire for violating safety norms and for alleged exploitation of workers, many of whom come from indigenous and economically vulnerable communities.

The protest in Sonapur has, therefore, become not just a call for justice for one individual, but a broader cry for accountability, regulation, and respect for the rights of the region’s native populations.