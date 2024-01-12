16 C
Mazdoor Union leader blames Sivasagar administration for arbitrary action

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 11: The state president of the All India Trade Union Congress, Ranjan Chowdhury, demanded the regularisation of safai workers’ jobs as per the direction of the director, Municipal Administration Assam (Letter no 314845/147 dt Oct 17, 2023). He also called for the deduction of their provident fund, accommodation of family members in a job in case of deceased workers, and the granting of weekly and other holiday benefits. The AITUC leader further demanded the reinstatement of safai workers’ leader Nailash Basfor in works and the publication of names of the top one hundred municipality tax defaulters in Sivasagar.

After the press meeting, Chowdhury alleged that the Sivasagar district administration acted arbitrarily by creating a situation in Sivasagar Press Club where he was addressing the media regarding the safai worker’s agitation in Sivasagar. He claimed that the district administration asked him to sign a bond under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, attempting to implicate him in the safai workers’ agitation in Sivasagar as an instigator. However, Chowdhury, also the secretary of the Harijan Mazdoor Union, denied this and informed this correspondent that he was in the office of the assistant labour commissioner, Sivasagar on Thursday on the invitation for a tri-partite talk only when a representative from the DC office approached him for the bond signing, which he refused.

