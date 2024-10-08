Assam Safai Karamchari Chief Pushes for Timely Wages and Better Welfare in Dhubri

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 8: Baijnath Basfore, Chairman of the Assam State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, undertook a comprehensive visit to Dhubri to assess the welfare of sanitation workers in the district. The visit, held on a Monday, was focused on reviewing the various socio-economic and educational aspects of these workers’ lives, as well as ensuring they were receiving the necessary benefits and services extended by the government. Basfore held a meeting in the Circuit House conference hall, where he interacted with various officials and stakeholders to gain a clearer understanding of the current state of affairs.

During his visit, Basfore’s primary concern was to evaluate whether the Safai Karamcharis and their dependents were availing themselves of the facilities and schemes designed for their upliftment. These include basic needs such as safety gear, regular medical checkups, enrollment in employee welfare programs such as the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Funds (PF), and access to financial protection schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. His inspection aimed to ensure that all relevant entitlements were being delivered properly, without any delay or negligence.

Basfore made it a point to visit all the municipal boards and town committees of Dhubri district to observe firsthand the living and working conditions of the Safai Karamcharis. He inquired whether these workers were receiving their wages on time, as per the minimum wage standards prescribed by the government. A significant concern raised during the visit was the issue of wage delays. The Chairman emphasized to the Municipal Board officials the importance of releasing wages on a monthly basis. He issued strict instructions to the authorities to ensure that no further delays occur and that salaries be disbursed punctually.

In addition to wages, the Chairman inspected whether sanitation workers were provided with the necessary safety gear and equipment to carry out their duties safely. This is a vital aspect of their work, given the nature of their job, which often involves exposure to hazardous waste. Basfore’s directive also included ensuring regular health checkups to monitor the workers’ health and prevent occupational diseases.

One of the key points of discussion was the workers’ enrollment in ESI, Provident Fund, and other relevant social security schemes. During the review meeting, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, the Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board, reported that there had been repeated efforts to enroll the sanitation workers in these schemes. However, he mentioned that these attempts were met with challenges, mainly due to a lack of cooperation from some departments that were not well-versed with the enrollment procedures. This disconnect had posed significant roadblocks in ensuring that the workers could fully benefit from these essential welfare programs.

Basfore addressed these issues and urged for more coordinated efforts between departments to facilitate proper enrollment. He highlighted that these schemes are in place specifically to protect the interests of the Safai Karamcharis and their families, and any delay or complication in their implementation would undermine the government’s efforts to support these workers.

Further, the relocation of Safai Karamcharis residing in the Dhubri Medical College area was discussed in detail. The Chairman confirmed that there were ongoing plans to shift these workers to another location with improved facilities. The new location is expected to have proper sanitation and drinking water arrangements, which are currently lacking in their present residences. According to Dr. Sanyal, pipes have been requested to be installed to provide clean drinking water, but there remains a need for more active cooperation between departments to execute this plan smoothly.

Basfore encouraged the sanitation workers to collaborate with the authorities in their efforts to provide better living conditions and facilities. He advised them to engage fully in the development process, noting that their cooperation is crucial for the successful implementation of any welfare initiative. He also emphasized that workers should contribute at least eight hours of work each day, as required, to maintain efficiency in their roles. Additionally, he urged them to stay informed about the various government schemes designed to benefit them, so they could proactively seek assistance when needed.

The Chairman’s visit highlighted several gaps in the existing welfare framework, particularly in terms of ensuring timely wage disbursement, full enrollment in social security schemes, and access to better living conditions for the Safai Karamcharis. However, the visit also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing these issues and improving the overall well-being of sanitation workers in Assam.

Basfore’s proactive approach in engaging with the local administration and sanitation workers alike demonstrated his dedication to ensuring that the benefits provided by the Assam Government and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment reach their intended recipients. His directives during the visit are expected to bring about much-needed improvements in the lives of Dhubri’s Safai Karamcharis in the near future.