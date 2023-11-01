Mensing Timung In Karbi Anglong Gets Oil Exploration Well

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 31: The Mensing Timung village in Daldia in Karbi Anglong will finally get an oil exploration well, thanks to the initiative of Oil India Limited (OIL) and Oil and Natural gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and GAIL.

Member of autonomous council (MAC) of Dhansiri MAC constituency,Tilotima Hasnu inaugurated the drilling exploration well at Mensing Timung village in Daldali on Tuesday. Daldali falls under the Dhansiri block of Karbi Anglong.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) principal secretary, Mukul Kr. Saikia, superintendent of police Sanjeev Kr. Saikia, executive director of OIL Frontier Basin JPP Das, additional SP KK Nath and ONGC superintendent (geophysicist) Ilaiah Kunde were also present on the occassion. Also present were senior geophysicist Alok Kr. Rao, GAIL Civil -E&P GM, KK Agarwal and B. Oraon, GAIL chief manager (E&P) Saroj Kr. Nayak and M/S Simplex Infra, Kiron Borgohain including Mensing Timung Village SGB Mohen Timung and Dhansiri VDC chairman Kensing Engleng.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhansiri MAC Tilotoma Hasnu said, “I am immensely glad over the project and congratulated OIL and partners ONGC & GAIL for being able to complete pre-drilling works. KAAC under the leadership of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang has extended full support to the project. I am sure the people and district would also benefit immensely from the project.”

KAAC principal secretary, Mukul Kr. Saikia expressed also great hope that the project would be successful for which the KAAC along with the people of the district would provide their full support.

Karbi Anglong SP Sanjeev Kr. Saikia said, “The law and order situation in the district has improved immensely ever since all rebel outfits joined the mainstream. The police will provide full support and provide constant security to ensure the project is successful.”

Simplex firm officials informed that this would be their first in Karbi Anglong after Dima Hasao district. The depth of drilling would be 2,200 metres and the drilling of the well is scheduled to be completed by December 26 this year. They further informed that they have drilled in more than 1,000 locations and had faced no such issues as safety measures have been accorded the highest priority and therefore, locals need not fear.

It may be mentioned that the exploration license for the Block AA-ONN-2020/2 (KNEA) was secured by OIL and partners ONGCL and GAIL under the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP).