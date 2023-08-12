‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Tezpur University

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 11: Tezpur University is gearing up to commemorate the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, embracing the essence of public participation and paying tribute to the courageous souls who dedicated their lives to India’s freedom struggle. The campaign is scheduled to take place from August 9 to 14, 2023.

- Advertisement -

As an integral part of the initiative, the university has already initiated a plantation drive across its adopted villages – Napaam, Amolapam, Adabari, Harigaon, and Jhawani. Additionally, a play will be staged, depicting the trials and tribulations faced by the people of the north-eastern region who valiantly contributed to the freedom movement. An extempore speech and debate competition will also shine a light on the unsung heroes of the north-east.

The play aims to revive the memory of those north-eastern martyrs whose sacrifices have been overshadowed by time. Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, the vice chancellor of Tezpur University, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating that ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ goes beyond celebration, serving as a platform to cultivate national pride, cultural appreciation, and community engagement. The event underscores the significance of uniting to celebrate shared heritage, contributing to the preservation and promotion of cultural diversity.

The campaign will encompass various activities, including pottery and sculpture workshops, a pledge-taking ceremony using earthen lamps, and the singing of the ‘Mitti Anthem’. Through these initiatives, Tezpur University aims to reconnect with its historical roots and pay homage to the unsung heroes of the region.