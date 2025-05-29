Minister Kaushik Rai reviews flood preparedness ahead of monsoon in Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: In a proactive move to strengthen flood resilience ahead of the monsoon season, Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Government of Assam, Kaushik Rai, chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday at the new conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Silchar. The meeting was aimed at assessing and reinforcing monsoon preparedness across Cachar district, with a strong focus on flood mitigation, inter-departmental coordination, and ensuring public safety.

- Advertisement -

The session brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including Cachar District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav, MLAs, Mihir Kanti Shome, Dipayan Chakraborty, Nihar Ranjan Das, and Misbahul Islam Laskar, along with senior officials from key departments entrusted with disaster management, infrastructure, education, and water resources. At the heart of the discussions was the pressing need to manage drainage congestion and avert flood-related disruptions in Silchar and adjoining areas, an annual challenge exacerbated by intense monsoon rains.

Minister Kaushik Rai underscored the urgency of adopting a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to flood management. He emphasized that flood preparedness must be viewed not as a routine protocol but as a critical public safety measure, directly tied to protecting both life and infrastructure. He directed all departments to ensure the smooth functioning of drainage systems, operational status of sluice gates, robustness of embankments, and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in vulnerable zones.

“Flood preparedness is not just a seasonal formality,it is a critical commitment towards safeguarding lives and infrastructure,” he stated, urging officials to work in synergy to enhance ground-level readiness.

Among the key directives issued during the meeting was the immediate inspection and readiness of the sluice gate located near the international border, with a call for seamless coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF). The Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department was instructed to submit a detailed report on the condition and staffing of these gates to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ensuring swift corrective measures wherever required. Furthermore, the Minister mandated the formation of an Embankment Monitoring Committee by May 31 to keep a vigilant eye on river embankment conditions throughout the district.

- Advertisement -

Recognizing the role of educational infrastructure in emergency response, the Minister directed that schools be prepared to serve as temporary shelters in the event of flooding. Instructions in this regard are to be issued by the Inspector of Schools and Circle Development Coordinators, ensuring that contingency plans are well in place at the grassroots level.

The meeting reinforced the government’s tri-pronged approach towards flood management: mitigation of risks, effective response in emergencies, and safeguarding public health and hygiene. Minister Rai reiterated that the ultimate objective is zero casualty and minimal disruption, a goal that demands collective vigilance, preparedness, and accountability from all sectors involved.

Through this review, the Cachar district administration, under the guidance of the Government of Assam, showcased a robust and forward-thinking strategy to confront the challenges of the monsoon season.