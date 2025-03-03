19 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

Minister Nandita Gorlosa attends Budget awareness meeting in Kokrajhar

Importance on four sectors -Agriculture, MSME, Investment and Export were highlighted

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 2: Assam cabinet minister, Nandita Gorlosa on Sunday visited Kokrajhar, and held an awareness meeting with citizens that discussed on details the centre’s budget which has been deemed as the people’s oriented budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

- Advertisement -

The meeting took place at the Terapanth Bhawan in Kokrajhar that emphasized on welfare and development of the common people.

Related Posts:

Gorlosa said that importance on four sectors was highlighted in the budget ie Agriculture, MSME, Investment and Export.

Hundreds of citizens from various corners of the district participated the meeting, and expressed their opinions on the positive aspect on the centre’s budget.

Addressing the reporters, minister Gorlosa stated that she attended a meeting with people cutting across communities on the centre’s budget. She said that the meeting focused on the India-centric, people-oriented Central Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

- Advertisement -

 Gorlosa elaborating on the provisions of the new budget of the centre said that the budget has been aimed to benefit citizens, particularly in the state’s development.

She highlighted the government’s commitment ensuring financial well being of all citizens, emphasising various measures introduced in the budget.

“Today, I attended an awareness meeting in Kokrajhar on the Central Budget along with several dignataries and different stake holders were present in the programme. While India proceeds towards Vikshit Bharat by 2047, the importance on four sectors were highlighted-Agriculture, MSME, Investment and Export. As reflected in the Union Budget on February 1, by Honble Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman ji, the awareness programme will reach the masses,” Gorlosa said.

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Body of woman recovered

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers