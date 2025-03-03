Minister Nandita Gorlosa attends Budget awareness meeting in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 2: Assam cabinet minister, Nandita Gorlosa on Sunday visited Kokrajhar, and held an awareness meeting with citizens that discussed on details the centre’s budget which has been deemed as the people’s oriented budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The meeting took place at the Terapanth Bhawan in Kokrajhar that emphasized on welfare and development of the common people.

Gorlosa said that importance on four sectors was highlighted in the budget ie Agriculture, MSME, Investment and Export.

Hundreds of citizens from various corners of the district participated the meeting, and expressed their opinions on the positive aspect on the centre’s budget.

Addressing the reporters, minister Gorlosa stated that she attended a meeting with people cutting across communities on the centre’s budget. She said that the meeting focused on the India-centric, people-oriented Central Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Gorlosa elaborating on the provisions of the new budget of the centre said that the budget has been aimed to benefit citizens, particularly in the state’s development.

She highlighted the government’s commitment ensuring financial well being of all citizens, emphasising various measures introduced in the budget.

“Today, I attended an awareness meeting in Kokrajhar on the Central Budget along with several dignataries and different stake holders were present in the programme. While India proceeds towards Vikshit Bharat by 2047, the importance on four sectors were highlighted-Agriculture, MSME, Investment and Export. As reflected in the Union Budget on February 1, by Honble Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman ji, the awareness programme will reach the masses,” Gorlosa said.