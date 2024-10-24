Minister Pegu chairs meeting on Orunodoi 3.0 implementation in Sivasagar

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: In a significant step towards the successful implementation of the state’s flagship Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu chaired the first meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee at the Sivasagar District Commissioner’s office, a press release said on Thursday.

The meeting focused on ensuring that the selection of beneficiaries strictly adhered to government guidelines and eligibility criteria to reach the most deserving sections of society.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Education Minister wrote, “Today, I chaired the first meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee for implementation of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme at the office of the Sivasagar District Commissioner.”

During the meeting, the importance of transparency and fairness in selecting beneficiaries under the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme was emphasized, with officials urged to follow established procedures meticulously.

“We emphasized ensuring strict adherence to eligibility criteria and government guidelines while selecting the eligible beneficiaries for this flagship scheme of the state government”, Pegu added.

The meeting was attended by Sivasagar MLA Subhramitra Borgohain, Chairman of the Tai Ahom Development Council Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of the Assam Urban Water Supply & Sewerage Board Kushal Duwari, District Commissioner Ayush Garg, and other senior departmental officials.