Minister Pegu clarifies policy on Mising Autonomous Council Elections

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has clarified the voting policy for the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) elections, emphasizing that no non-Mising villages are included within the satellite areas of the MAC, a press release said on Thursday.

Minister Pegu on the micro-blogging site X stated that in villages partially inhabited by Mising people, only the specific part or “chuburi” inhabited by the Mising community will participate in the MAC elections, rather than the entire village.

He wrote, “It is clarified that no non-Mising village is included within the satellite areas of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC). In cases where a village is partially inhabited by Mising people, only that specific part or chuburi will vote in the MAC election, not the entire village.”

The Minister further noted that all development and welfare activities conducted by the MAC would be confined to the Mising-inhabited areas within those villages.

“Additionally, all development and welfare activities carried out by the MAC will be limited to the Mising-inhabited part of the village”, Pegu added.

“This policy is consistent with the approach adopted for other councils under the state government,” Pegu further stated, highlighting the state government’s intent to maintain a consistent approach across various autonomous councils.

Pegu’s statement on X has come amidst the ongoing discussions about the representation and autonomy of the Mising community within the council’s jurisdiction.