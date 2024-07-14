Minister Pijush Hazarika seeks investigation into elephant death by train in Morigaon

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 14: Assam Minister of Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika has officially called for an investigation into the recent incident involving the death of an elephant that was struck by a train on the railway tracks in Morigaon, Assam.

In a letter to Assam Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Hazarika conveyed his profound concern regarding the incident, stressing the importance of implementing preventive measures to safeguard the state’s wildlife.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Hazarika stated, “Elephants are an integral part of Assam’s ecosystem. On the recent elephant death in railway track, I wrote to my fellow Cabinet Minister Shri @cmpatowary and requested him to launch a thorough enquiry in this regard.”

The event took place during the evening of July 9, when a fast-moving train tragically collided with a wild elephant. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Hazarika pointed out that this was not the initial occurrence of its kind in the region, which is not designated as an elephant pathway.

He also mentioned that there had been previous similar incidents in the vicinity, prompting worries about the changing habitats of elephants in the region.

Additionally, Hazarika suggested that the Forest Department carry out a study to explore the possibility of relocating existing elephant habitats.

Hazarika’s letter conveyed his confidence and trust in Minister Patowary’s leadership and the opportunity for joint endeavors to safeguard Assam’s valuable wildlife.

“I am confident that under your leadership, we can work together to protect our precious wildlife and ensure a safe and peaceful coexistence between humans and animals in Assam,” he concluded.

Furthermore, Patowary took to X and responded, “Shri Rajendra Garwad, CCF is entrusted to enquire the incident.”

