‘Mission Prakriti’ launch elevates environmental awareness in Assam’s education landscape

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: In a remarkable step towards fostering environmental consciousness among students, the ambitious education initiative ‘Mission Prakriti’ was unveiled on Tuesday. Held at the venue of the state education conference in Kahilipara, the program aims to instill awareness about nature conservation among school students. The event witnessed the launch of the ‘Mission Prakriti’ handbook by Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, the education advisor to the chief minister. This handbook is thoughtfully available in both Assamese and English languages, maximizing its reach.

Highlighting the extensive reach of ‘Mission Prakriti’, it was revealed that around 3,912 government schools out of approximately 4,500 in Assam have already embraced eco-friendly initiatives, a testimony to the program’s popularity and impact. With themes of responsible water use, water conservation, and environmental protection, ‘Mission Prakriti’ places environmental stewardship at the forefront of its agenda.

The program’s significance was underscored by the announcement that the top five participating schools will earn the prestigious title of ‘Chief Minister’s Green School’, further incentivizing schools to actively engage with environmental initiatives.

Adding a creative dimension to the educational drive, Rituraj Sharma curated a captivating collection featuring 18 stories and illustrations. This anthology, including contributions from 13 locations within Assam and 5 from other parts of the country, seeks to inspire young minds to embrace nature’s wonders.

Prominent figures in the education sector graced the event. Vallabh Karan, chief operating officer of WWF India, Neha Raghave, principal of the Department of Privilege Education, professor Ranjit Chowdhury, state advisor of Assam, Archita Bhattacharya, state coordinator, Sanjoy Datta, director of Educational Operations, and Anuja Bhunakia, secretary of Yuva, came together to lend their support to this comprehensive educational endeavor led by WWF India.

‘Mission Prakriti’ embodies a pivotal shift in educational paradigms, leveraging the power of awareness and action to foster a generation of environmentally conscious citizens.