MLA Dipayan Reviews Work Progress Of Rangirkhal Guard Wall In Silchar



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Silchar legislator Dipayan Chakraborty inspected the progress work of Rangirkhal Guard Wall on Saturday morning along with divisional executive engineer Deepak Goswami, assistant engineer Saugata Som and other local prominent citizens.

Notably, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty’s special efforts received approval for the much-awaited construction work of guard wall on both sides of Silchar Rangirkhal worth Rs 42 crore. On November 29, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally laid the foundation stone. It was about a month ago that the contractor started work on it after several days of demolition and ancillary work.

MLA Dipayan inspected the site and took stock of the situation and visited the entire area.

Later, while talking to the media, Dipayan said, “I inspected the site and reviewed the progress.”

He stated that up to 50 to 60 meters work has been completed and to speed up the work before the next monsoon season he has directed the contractors and departmental authorities to expedite the construction work.

“The contractor has been asked to take special care to maintain the quality of work,” said the MLA.

The MLA said, “There is a thought of netting over the guard wall to keep the drain free of garbage. Apart from this, arrangements are also being made for people to take a morning walk or walk around the guard wall.”

The MLA sought the cooperation of the locals to carry out the work smoothly. He discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the people.

It is to be noted here that this 3.7 km work will end up in sunlight. MLA Dipayan also requested engineer Sougat Som to prepare a DPR for guard wall work for another 10 km up to Banglaghat while adding that he will discuss with the chief minister soon to approve the proposed work.