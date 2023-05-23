MLA Padma Hazarika presented with Assam Human Rights Special Award

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 22: The Assam Human Rights Special Award 2023 was presented to Padma Hazarika, MLA, Sootea LAC for initiating the agricultural revolution across the state in the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), Assam State Conference which was held in Guwahati on Sunday.

Some other awards were also presented at the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau, Assam State Conference held at the Vishwaratna Hotel, Guwahati.

The conference started in the morning with a day-long programme where Padma Hazarika, chairman of Kanyaka and Garukhuti Project delivered a valuable speech on his agricultural work and thoughts of self-reliance. Other awards were also presented to Surjit Roy Chowdhury, senior vice president and regional officer, Kolkata regional branch of Bandhan Bank for the effort of their bank through financial support in women empowerment in the state, former IPS Violet Baruah, eminent writer, Professor Dr Madhurya Mandit Baruah and advocate of Guwahati High Court Swati Bidhan Borah.

On the auspicious occasion, an MoU was signed between the president of NHRCCB and Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal THB College, Jamugurihat, the only institution with integrated B Ed under Gauhati University to work together in collaboration and also to take initiatives in women empowerment in the society.

The conference was attended by national president of National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau Dr Randhir Kumar, Dilip Patni, Santosh Kanu, Shital Somani and several other senior officials. The conference was attended by a number of journalists who have been helping to disseminate the activities of the NHRCCB, Assam in the recent past to the departmental authorities as well as the public through the media. The union’s state president Nishant Thard said in a statement sent to the newspaper through state media officer Mrinmay Kumar Nath.