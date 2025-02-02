Awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma Scheme 

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 1: The Br. MSME-DFO organised a seminar to create awareness on PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Sonitpur on Friday.

It was held in association with DICC.

Karabi Saikia Karan, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Sonitpur served as the chief guest on the occasion.

Achajya Sonowal, LDM-Sonitpur explained about financial benefit of the scheme. Tarun Nath, Officer, CSC, Tezpur delivered a presentation on registration process and procedure of the scheme. Victor Khasnabish, centre manager, PMV Skill Training Centre, Tezpur explained about the skill training programme under the scheme.

As many as 270 participants attended the programme. All queries raised by the participants were answered by the experts. People from various trades like basket making, barber, carpenter, garland making, fishing net making, mason, poter, blacksmith, boat maker, tailor etc. were present in the seminar.