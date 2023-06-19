Modern English School introduces MES Sports Academies 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: Modern English School (MES) in Kahilipara, Guwahati, marked its first academic day by felicitating academic achievers from class 3 to class 12 who scored 90 percentage and above. In addition to recognising their achievements, the school also launched the MES Sports Academies, encompassing basketball, badminton, cricket, football, taekwondo, chess, and yoga, with the aim of promoting students’ physical development. The sports academies are open for enrollment to students from any school in Guwahati.

The event was graced by Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy, principal secretary of the department of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, government of Assam, as the chief guest, and Mahadev Deka, former Mr Universe, as the guest of honour.

Principal Jonali Das expressed, “Modern English School, Kahilipara, has always been committed to the overall development of our students, emphasising academic excellence. On the occasion of the first MES Academic Day, we take immense pride in celebrating the academic accomplishments of our students and announcing the launch of the Sports Academies to foster their holistic growth.”

Recently, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, celebrated its Annual Foundation Day on June 12, commemorating 40 years of academic excellence and unwavering dedication to nurturing young minds.