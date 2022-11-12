More than 6000 delegate participates in UPPL’s conference

KOKRAJHAR,NOV 11: The third triennial conference of United People’s Party Liberal(UPPL) began from Friday being held at Jougalu Fwthar, Chandrapara in Kokrajhar with three day’s long programme scheduled.

The Jougalu Fwthar, Chandrapara has been decorated with attractive looking in the area.

A delegate meeting was held on the first day of the conference with Pramod Boro,UPPL president and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the chair.

More than 6000 delegates from different districts of Bodoland Territorial Region are participated the delegate meeting.

BTR MCLA,Saikhong Basumatary inaugurated the main gate of the conference. BTR MCLA,Pabitra Kumar Boro inaugurated the Amaosara dining hall. Keleng Dwisa exhibition hall was inaugurated by BTR executive member, Dhananjay Basumatary.

Founder president of UPPL and Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma inaugurated the delegate session of the amidst huge presence of the party worker and supporters.

UPPL president, Boro said that the conference discussed deeply over the bringing a healthy welfare and development among the citizens across the state since it’s inception..He said that his party has.been emphasizing for massive development and integration across the Bodoland Territorial Region districts as well as it’s adjoining areas.

He has appealed all party leader,workers and members to render dedicatedly services to meet a healthy welfare and development environment.

Boro also informed that a grand cultural showcase and rally will also be carried out representing from different caste,creed and communities across the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region.

He has highlighted about the conference informed that several programmes including games & sports, Kabbadi competition for women, marathon race will also be organised to attract the conference.

An exhibition has also organised in the event to attract the visitors where more than 40 stalls are participated the exhibition from various areas of the region.

Cabinet minister, Brahma has lauded the party leaders and reception committee members for organizing the grand party conference.He said that UPPL party is gaining up its popularity among the citizens in the region.

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is attending as chief guest on the open session of the concluding day of the conference on 13th November.

Assam state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita,Asom Gana Parishad president and Assam cabinet minister, Atul Bora,Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia are attending as special guests in the event.

On the second day (tomorrow), UPPL president Pramod Boro will hoist party flag in the morning followed by homage to martyrs by UPPL working president and Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary.