Morigaon BJP celebrates PM Modi’s 73rd birth anniversary

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 17: The 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi, was celebrated by the Morigaon BJP at its office on Sunday. On this occasion, the BJP workers organised a nam-prasanga, a religious song or hymn singing event. Earlier, Prabin Medhi, the president of BJP, Morigaon, paid tribute to the portrait of Bharat Mata (Mother India) in the presence of MLA Ramakanta Deuri, chairman of MMB (Morigaon Municipal Board) Jogesh Tamuly, VC (Village Council) of VDP (Village Development Program) Bishnu Bhagawati, Luhit Kalita, and other BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, a small and unassuming town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat. The celebration marks his 73rd birth anniversary.