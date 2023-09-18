29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 18, 2023
type here...

Morigaon BJP celebrates PM Modi’s 73rd birth anniversary

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 17: The 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi, was celebrated by the Morigaon BJP at its office on Sunday. On this occasion, the BJP workers organised a nam-prasanga, a religious song or hymn singing event. Earlier, Prabin Medhi, the president of BJP, Morigaon, paid tribute to the portrait of Bharat Mata (Mother India) in the presence of MLA Ramakanta Deuri, chairman of MMB (Morigaon Municipal Board) Jogesh Tamuly, VC (Village Council) of VDP (Village Development Program) Bishnu Bhagawati, Luhit Kalita, and other BJP leaders.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, a small and unassuming town in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat. The celebration marks his 73rd birth anniversary.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India’s Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

The Hills Times - 0