28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

Morigaon hosts awareness session & enrollment drive for Mission Shakti

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Aug 4: As part of the 100-day special awareness campaign under SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women, an awareness session and enrollment drive for Mission Shakti was held recently at Dandua Gaon Panchayat, under the Bhurbandha ICDS Project, Morigaon. The event focused on issues related to women and children, such as child marriage, domestic violence, PoSH, and critical women-centric legislations. Organised by the Bhurbandha ICDS Project in association with SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women and Mission Shakti, Morigaon, the event aimed to educate women on their legal rights and protections.

- Advertisement -

The session addressed sensitive issues such as the Domestic Violence Act, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. It was led by Shanara Begum, supervisor of the Bhurbandha ICDS Project, who gave an introductory speech. This was followed by an interactive session led by Dr Syed Nasiur Rahman, child development project officer, Morigaon. Sulakshana Borpatragohain, ADC of Social Welfare, also discussed child marriage and its prevention. Sowansiri Das, centre administrator, One Stop Centre, Morigaon, provided valuable insights into various legislations protecting women. Various schemes under Mission Shakti were discussed by Ankur Bora and Neha Deka (gender specialists, DHEW). The event also featured contributions from the functionaries of the Bhurbandha ICDS Project and SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women. Additionally, various schemes were discussed with the supervisors, Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, members of the Dandua Gaon Panchayat, and the community, focusing on the safety, security, and empowerment of women.

10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourism potential of Chandi Chera in Tripura highlighted

The Hills Times -
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India