Morigaon hosts awareness session & enrollment drive for Mission Shakti

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Aug 4: As part of the 100-day special awareness campaign under SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women, an awareness session and enrollment drive for Mission Shakti was held recently at Dandua Gaon Panchayat, under the Bhurbandha ICDS Project, Morigaon. The event focused on issues related to women and children, such as child marriage, domestic violence, PoSH, and critical women-centric legislations. Organised by the Bhurbandha ICDS Project in association with SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women and Mission Shakti, Morigaon, the event aimed to educate women on their legal rights and protections.

The session addressed sensitive issues such as the Domestic Violence Act, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. It was led by Shanara Begum, supervisor of the Bhurbandha ICDS Project, who gave an introductory speech. This was followed by an interactive session led by Dr Syed Nasiur Rahman, child development project officer, Morigaon. Sulakshana Borpatragohain, ADC of Social Welfare, also discussed child marriage and its prevention. Sowansiri Das, centre administrator, One Stop Centre, Morigaon, provided valuable insights into various legislations protecting women. Various schemes under Mission Shakti were discussed by Ankur Bora and Neha Deka (gender specialists, DHEW). The event also featured contributions from the functionaries of the Bhurbandha ICDS Project and SANKALP Hub for Empowerment of Women. Additionally, various schemes were discussed with the supervisors, Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, members of the Dandua Gaon Panchayat, and the community, focusing on the safety, security, and empowerment of women.