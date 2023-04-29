26 C
Morigaon Journalist Society to celebrate Basanta Utsab

The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, April 28: Morigaon Sambadik Samaj (Morigaon Journalist Society) will celebrate ‘Basanta Utsab’ on May 1, 2023 at historic Bihutoli Ground.
The preparation for celebrating the ‘Basanta Utsab’ has been completed. The programme will kick off with the hoisting of flag by senior journalist Ajit Sarma, president of the Basanta Utsab Committee at 10:00 am. The working presidents of the committee – Jitumoni Nath and Ratul Deka will pay tribute at the swahid bedi. Thereafter, the members of the Basanta Utsab Committee will felicitate the leaders of the national and ethnic organisations. It will be followed by a food & cloth donation programme to the street beggar. A souvenir – ‘Barhamthuri’ will be inaugurated on the occasion of the ‘Basanta Utsab’.
The minister of Water Resources and Public Relation Pijush Hazarika will attend the programme. Noted singer Gitanjali Das will enthrill the Basanta Utsab programme. Four senior journalists – Dr Nabakanta Bordoloi, Upen Deka, Mahendra Nath Hazarika and Bubumoni Goswami will be felicitated in the programme.

