27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Morigaon Police arrest fake doctor for illegal practices

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Morigaon Police stated that Islam had been performing unauthorized ultrasound and ECG procedures from his home.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: In a significant operation, the Morigaon Police arrested Sirajul Islam, an alleged fake doctor, for conducting illegal medical activities at his residence in Sahariapam, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The arrest was made in connection with the case registered at Moirabari Police Station (Case No. 141/24).

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Morigaon Police stated that Islam had been performing unauthorized ultrasound and ECG procedures from his home.

The police said, “In connection with Moirabari PS C/No-141/24,fake doctor Sirajul Islam has been arrested for conducting illegal Ultrasound and ECG activities at his home in Sahariapam.”

Incriminating documents, along with medical equipment used for the illegal practices, were seized during the raid.

- Advertisement -

“Incriminating documents and medical equipment was seized”, the police added.

9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt enacts Law to prevent malpractices in Recruitment Exams

The Hills Times -
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September