Morigaon Police arrest fake doctor for illegal practices

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: In a significant operation, the Morigaon Police arrested Sirajul Islam, an alleged fake doctor, for conducting illegal medical activities at his residence in Sahariapam, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

The arrest was made in connection with the case registered at Moirabari Police Station (Case No. 141/24).

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Morigaon Police stated that Islam had been performing unauthorized ultrasound and ECG procedures from his home.

The police said, “In connection with Moirabari PS C/No-141/24,fake doctor Sirajul Islam has been arrested for conducting illegal Ultrasound and ECG activities at his home in Sahariapam.”

Incriminating documents, along with medical equipment used for the illegal practices, were seized during the raid.

