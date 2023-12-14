Morigaon Police apprehend 29 suspected cyber criminals

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 13: In a significant crackdown against cyber criminals, Morigaon Police arrested 29 individuals in an operation conducted since last night. Additional superintendent of police (Crime Branch) Samiran Vaishya led the operation, resulting in the apprehension of suspects from Laharighat and Moirabari Police Stations in the district.

- Advertisement -

The arrested individuals include Rabbul Islam, Shariful Islam, Arif Ahmed, Anarul Haque, Rabbul Islam, Sirajul Islam, Hafizul Islam, Abdul Mosin Ali, Rabbul Islam (another), Asikur Rahman, Ainul Islam, Khairul Islam, Farizul Islam, Golzer Hussain, Abu Kasem, Baharul Islam, Wahidur Rahman, and Abu Shahid. During the operation, the police seized 90 Android mobile phones, iPhones, numerous PAN and Aadhaar cards, laptops, passbooks, ATM cards, and SIM cards from the suspects.

Investigations revealed that the cyber criminals had been utilising fake PAN and Aadhaar cards to extort significant amounts of money under the guise of various individuals. The successful operation marks a crucial step in curbing cyber crime activities in the region.