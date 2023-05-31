MP Narzary visits at Debargaon constituency in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 30: Member of Parliament and UPPL working president, Rwngwra Narzary visited various primary committees of UPPL party under no 10 Debargaon constituency in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday.

As part of the informal tea party visit programme, Narzary visited various places, and interacted with party members, workers and well-wishers of the respective areas that led a good discussion on social upliftment and development of the citizens.

Narzary reached Dubinjhora under Haltugaon Primary in the morning where he was accorded warm welcome and felicitation by locals.

Later, he visited various places including Sobaijhar, Simbargaon, Maoriagaon, Bishmuri, Titaguri, Kokrajhar, etc., on the day. He was accompanied by MLA of Kokrajhar East & president of Kokrajhar District Committee, UPPL Lawrence Islary, Media & Publication department convenor, Hantigiri Narzary, vice president of Youth UPPL, Iraqdao Brahma, leaders of KDC UPPL, leaders of Debargaon Block Committee.

