Muga Reshom Krishi Mela for sericulture farmers concludes in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: The Muga Reshom Krishi Mela 2023, organised by Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO) in Guwahati, concluded successfully on December 14, 2023. The event aimed at promoting the holistic development of sericulture farmers in North Eastern India, with a specific focus on muga silk production, a pride of Assam.

The North East region, comprising 8 states, plays a pivotal role in muga silk production, contributing almost 100 percent of the country’s output. The event gathered over 380 farmers, scientific and academic delegates, representatives from the Department of Sericulture, Government of Assam, scientists, and Central Silk Board Guwahati staff.

Chief guest Dilip Kumar Borah, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Finance, Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Government of Assam, highlighted the region’s significant contribution to muga silk, oak tasar, and eri silk production. He also discussed utilising vacant land for sericulture, initiatives for decreasing carbon footprint, and developmental policies benefiting Assam’s farmers.

During the inaugural session, Dr K Neog, director MESSO, emphasised the organisation’s role in the muga and eri silk industry. Other dignitaries, including Lakheshwar Saikia, Dr R Murugesan, Dr Arup Kumar Misra, and Dr Jogesh Deuri, shared insights on topics like ‘vocal for local’, women and youth empowerment in sericulture, climate change’s impact on sericulture, and scaling sericulture activities in the region.

The event featured discussions, solutions for farmers’ issues, and felicitation of six progressive muga farmers from Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. An exhibition at the CSB Complex showcased the achievements and potential of Vanya sericulture, contributing to the Atmanirbhar vision and generating employment and income in the agrarian economy.

