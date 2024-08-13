Mungilal Agarwal Memorial Award recognises top students in Moran

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 12: The Mungilal Agarwal Memorial Award for meritorious students was presented at a function organised by the Memorial Trust in Moran on Monday. Instituted by the family of Lions Mungilal Agarwal of Moran, the award includes felicitation certificates, mementos, and cash prizes.

Addressing the awardees and attendees, noted academician Dr Jatin Chutia emphasised that success in life requires more than just academic excellence, highlighting the importance of moral teachings. He noted that while some students may achieve outstanding results, it does not necessarily guarantee a bright future.

The function was presided over by Trailukya Chetia, president of the Mungilal Agarwal Memorial Award Committee, while Manik Rajkonwar, president of the Senior Citizens’ Forum, lit the ceremonial lamp.

Bhagyashree Barua and Rajashree Kalita of Moran HS School were awarded Rs 10,000 each for their exemplary performance. Pranjal Pallov Saikia, principal i/c of Moran HS School, and student leader Bhaskar Baruah praised the committee’s efforts to inspire financially disadvantaged yet meritorious students.