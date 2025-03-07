NABARD organises special awareness workshop on ACABCs in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 6: A special district-level workshop on Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres (ACABCs) was organised by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) DDM Office at the Seminar Hall of College of Fisheries (CoF), Raha here recently.

Over 50 graduate, post-graduate and PhD students were benefitted from the deliberations.

The participants were guided by the co-district commissioner (CDC), Raha, Phyllis Hrangchal; DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna; dean (I/c) of CoF Dr Kamaleshwar Kalita; assistant professor, Dr Kaustubh Bhagawati; SBI credit officer, S Chakraborty and fishery development officer, Kamakhya Kalita among others.

In her inaugural address, the CDC Hrangchal spoke about the present-day vacancy vs aspirants scenario for various types of jobs and encouraged the participants to become job providers, by establishing their own start-ups and enterprises.

She also spoke about the initiatives by the Government of Assam and congratulated NABARD for organising the workshop on time for the students of CoF, so that they can take an informed decision about their career.

DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna made a detailed powerpoint presentation regarding the scheme guidelines including the status of the sector.

He further said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt of India had initiated the ACABC scheme for promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities along with creating an enabling environment for providing quality extension services through private players for the development of agriculture & allied sectors in the country.

He also informed the participants that NABARD being an apex development bank of the country has always been formulating and implementing various pilots aimed at developing the entrepreneurial characteristics of its intended beneficiaries and stakeholders in the rural areas.

In his address, the dean (I/c) of college of fisheries, Raha, spoke about the potential available for development of the fisheries sector in the state, through individual start-ups and shared that Nagaon is the largest producer of fish and fish seed in the state.

He also highlighted the support received from NABARD for establishing Biofloc Fish Farming units, Fishery Waste to Wealth projects etc.

The Assistant Professor & Fishery Development Officer also guided the participants.

Thereafter, the queries of the participants regarding establishing enterprises, bank loan, subsidy etc. were clarified by SBI Credit Officer & the DDM-NABARD.