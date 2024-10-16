Nagaon Police seize suspected heroin in 2 operations; 3 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: The Nagaon Police have successfully conducted two operations leading to the recovery of a total of 25 small plastic containers filled with suspected heroin, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

As per reports, the operations, carried out by different police teams, resulted in the arrest of three individuals for further legal action.

In the first operation, a team from Raha Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Raju Deb, recovered seven plastic containers containing a net weight of 2 grams of suspected heroin.

Subsequently, one person was apprehended during this operation, and investigations are ongoing.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “A Nagaon Police team from Raha PS led by SI Raju Deb recovered 7 nos. of small plastic containers filled with Suspected Heroin net weighting 2 Gram. One accused arrested for further legal action.”

Following this, a second operation was executed by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Sandipon Garg, in collaboration with the Officer-in-Charge of Dhing Police Station.

The team recovered 22 plastic containers filled with a net weight of 3.39 grams of suspected heroin. Two individuals were arrested in connection with this seizure.

“A Nagaon Police team led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg along with OC Dhing PS recovered 22 Nos. of small Plastic containers filled with suspected Heroin net weighting 3.39 Gram.Two accused arrested for further Legal Action”, the Nagaon Police added.

