19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 10, 2023
type here...

Names fraudulently entered in NRC list to be deleted: Assam CM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to remove names from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list that were included through forgery.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister has reportedly begun discussions with experts to facilitate this process. This statement follows allegations of numerous incorrect inclusions in the NRC list.

Sarma made these comments at the Swahid Diwas event in Guwahati on December 10, a day observed in Assam as Martyrs’ Day in memory of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first casualty of the Assam Movement in 1979.

 

8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Vishnu Deo Sai to become new chief minister of state

The Hills Times - 0
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof