Names fraudulently entered in NRC list to be deleted: Assam CM

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to remove names from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list that were included through forgery.

The Chief Minister has reportedly begun discussions with experts to facilitate this process. This statement follows allegations of numerous incorrect inclusions in the NRC list.

Sarma made these comments at the Swahid Diwas event in Guwahati on December 10, a day observed in Assam as Martyrs’ Day in memory of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first casualty of the Assam Movement in 1979.