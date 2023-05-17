National Dengue Day observed in Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong



HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 16: In Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district, National Dengue Day was observed at different Medical Block Primary Health Centres. The launching ceremony of National Dengue Day was held at the premises of joint director of health services office in presence of secretary, I/c Health & Family Welfare, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, RajeshanTerang; joint director of Health Services, Dr Borsing Rongpi; senior M & HO cum DMO i/c, Dr Semsing Singnar; DVBDC, NCVBDC, Karbi Anglong, Obed Killing; DPM, NHM, Amarjit Tisso; CDPO, ICDS Project, Jushna Tokbipi and others.

A press release of the office of the district malaria officer (NCVBDC), Diphu, Karbi Anglong stated that National Dengue Day (NDD) is observed in India every year on May 16 to create awareness about Dengue as well as to intensify the preventive measures and preparedness for the control of viral diseases before the transmission season starts in India. National Dengue Day, in India, is an initiative by the ministry of Health and Family Welfare that has been working towards the prevention and control of viral fever all over the country. This year the theme is – ‘Harness partnership to defeat Dengue’.

Later, on the day, awareness meetings were held at the hotspot areas in Diphu, including Dharamnala, Horilal Basti and Birla. Impregnation of bed nets, fever surveillance, and source reduction with the help of ASHA, AWW and health workers were done on the occasion.

Miking and social awareness campaigns were also initiated on the occasion. It was observed all over Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district and similar activities were undertaken in Manja Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC), Bokajan BPHC, Howraghat BPHC, Chowkihola BPHC, Donkamokam BPHC, Boithalangso BPHC and Umpanai BPHC.

