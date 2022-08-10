National Flags Of Worth Rs 16.07 Crore Sold In Assam

Altogether 32,58,134 national flags prepared by the SHG were sold till Tuesday across the State

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Assam Government’s public relation department on Tuesday revealed that national flags worth more than Rs 16.07 crore have been sold so far in Assam ahead of the Independence Day and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign.

- Advertisement -

According to the department, altogether 32,58,134 national flags prepared by the self-help groups (SHG) were sold till Tuesday across the State. The total amount received from this sale is Rs 12.47 crore. Altogether 35,95,167 national flags have been stitched by more than 23,000 self-help group members. A total of 722 CLFs are involved in the process. There are 19,110 SHG sales outlets of national flags in the State.

Apart from the local production of the national flags, the Government of Assam has placed a requirement for another 50 lakhs flags to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. And till date, 39.26 lakh flags have been received by the State Government. Government of Assam, through Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, has been taking measures to make these flags available at 34,000 nos. of fair-price shops across the State. Fair Price (FP) Shops are providing these flags to NFSA beneficiaries at Rs 18 per flag. And so far, around 20 lakh national flags worth Rs 3.60 crore have been sold at these FP shops.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which will be celebrated from August 13 to 15 to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The Government of Assam has adopted various means to encourage the people to hoist the tricolour at their homes, offices and commercial establishments to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a success.

- Advertisement -

Initiatives are also being taken by the State Government to see more than 80 lakh national flags being hoisted during the three-day campaign to display patriotism towards the nation.