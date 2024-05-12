30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 12, 2024
type here...

National Lok Adalat held in Jorhat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 11: A total of 1183 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Saturday at judicial courts in Jorhat and Titabar along with courts of executive magistrates, revenue branch and District Consumer Redressal Forum of the Jorhat district administration.

- Advertisement -

DLSA (Jorhat) secretary-cum judicial officer, Devojyoti Bhuyan informed that the cases were related to various  compoundable criminal and civil matters, which included Negotiable Instruments Act, Motor Vehicles Act, bank recovery cases, electricity bills (Excluding non-compoundable) BSNL bills etc.

Bhuyan stated that an amount of over Rs1.81 crores was realized from bank recovery, BSNL and electricity recovery cases, while another Rs 3.72 crores worth of pending court cases were settled.  A total of 24 institutions including various banks, APDCL and BSNL participated in the National Lok Adalat.

The DLSA secretary cum judicial officer also appealed to the people to always come forward for availing the benefits of Lok Adalats held periodically in settling their disputes amicably and in a cost-effective manner.

Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Romantic Places In Goa Advantages Of Mango Leaves Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try