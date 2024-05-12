National Lok Adalat held in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 11: A total of 1183 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Saturday at judicial courts in Jorhat and Titabar along with courts of executive magistrates, revenue branch and District Consumer Redressal Forum of the Jorhat district administration.

DLSA (Jorhat) secretary-cum judicial officer, Devojyoti Bhuyan informed that the cases were related to various compoundable criminal and civil matters, which included Negotiable Instruments Act, Motor Vehicles Act, bank recovery cases, electricity bills (Excluding non-compoundable) BSNL bills etc.

Bhuyan stated that an amount of over Rs1.81 crores was realized from bank recovery, BSNL and electricity recovery cases, while another Rs 3.72 crores worth of pending court cases were settled. A total of 24 institutions including various banks, APDCL and BSNL participated in the National Lok Adalat.

The DLSA secretary cum judicial officer also appealed to the people to always come forward for availing the benefits of Lok Adalats held periodically in settling their disputes amicably and in a cost-effective manner.