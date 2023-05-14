Over 800 cases settled in National Lok Adalat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 13: A total of 875 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat organised by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat on Saturday in the 12 benches of Judicial courts of Jorhat, Titabar and additional five courts of District Magistrate office, Jorhat and another at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Jorhat.

An amount of Rupees thirty-nine lakhs ninety-eight thousand seven-hundred thirty-nine were realised from bank recovery, BSNL and electricity recovery cases, while another Rupees two crore seventy three lakhs worth of pending court cases were settled.in the National Lok Adalat.

DLSA, Jorhat secretary-cum judicial officer Devojyoti Bhuyan informed that the cases were related to various compoundable criminal and civil matters, which included Negotiations Instruments Act, Motor Vehicles Act, bank recovery cases, APDCL electricity bills ( Excluding non-compoundable) BSNL etc.

He futher stated that the DLSA, Jorhat, Chairman Pranjal Das, who is the District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat, appealed to the people to always come forward for

availing the benefits of Lok Adalats to settle their disputes in time and cost-effective manner.(EOM)