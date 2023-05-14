29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...

Over 800 cases settled in National Lok Adalat

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent
JORHAT, May 13: A total of 875 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat organised by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat on Saturday in the 12 benches of Judicial courts of Jorhat, Titabar and additional five courts of District Magistrate office, Jorhat and another at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

An amount of Rupees thirty-nine lakhs ninety-eight thousand seven-hundred thirty-nine were realised from bank recovery, BSNL and electricity recovery cases, while another Rupees two crore seventy three lakhs worth of pending court cases were settled.in the National Lok Adalat.
DLSA, Jorhat secretary-cum judicial officer Devojyoti Bhuyan informed that the cases were related to various  compoundable criminal and civil matters, which included Negotiations Instruments Act, Motor Vehicles Act, bank recovery cases, APDCL electricity bills ( Excluding non-compoundable) BSNL etc.

He futher stated that the DLSA, Jorhat, Chairman Pranjal Das, who is the District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat, appealed to the people to always come forward for
availing the benefits of Lok Adalats to settle their disputes in time and cost-effective manner.(EOM)

Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Iconic Places In Northeast India
Iconic Places In Northeast India
Oldest Living Trees In The World
Oldest Living Trees In The World
Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India
Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India
Best Computer Science Engineering Colleges In India
Best Computer Science Engineering Colleges In India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home Iconic Places In Northeast India Oldest Living Trees In The World Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India Best Computer Science Engineering Colleges In India