National Unity Day Observed In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 31: The ‘Rastriya Ekta Divas’ or ‘National Unity Day’ was celebrated at Diphu in Karbi Anglong in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India .

- Advertisement -

The Karbi Anglong police organized a programme at Diphu to celebrate the ccasion. As part of the celebrations the police personnel, including Central Reserve Police Force personnels, National Cadet Corps and Home Guards took out a march-past from the office of the superintendent of police (SP) to Diphu market, with it finally ending at Police Reserve Field.

The march-past was led by Karbi Anglong SP, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, additional SP (crime) Nayan Moni Barman and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion Saikia said, “On the occasion of Rastriya Ekta Divas a march-past was taken out by the Karbi Anglong police personnel, CRPF personnel, NCC cadres and Home Guards in Diphu town in order to spread the message of peace and unity among the people.”