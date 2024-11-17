20 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 17, 2024
type here...

NBWL team visits proposed site of oil, gas exploration by Cairn

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 15: A team of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) on Saturday visited the site close to the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary here where Vedanta- owned Cairn Oil and Gas proposes to explore and drill for oil and gas.

- Advertisement -

Jorhat DFO Nanda Kumar said that the team comprising four or five members inspected the site on Saturday and held discussions with Forest department members and the proponents.

Related Posts:

The DFO said that the team would take about a week to submit their report to the Board. After final approval from the Board, Cairn would be allowed to start operations.

Approval has already been granted by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to Vedanta-owned Cairn Oil and Gas’ proposal for exploration and drilling on 4.49 hectares very close to the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary located in Jorhat district, bordering Nagaland.

The state government has also granted approval following clearance by the office of the PCCF.
The oil exploration activities may be at a distance of 13 kms distance from the 21 sq km sanctuary which houses the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, the only ape species found in India, but the site falls within the contiguous Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest, which are also an important eco sensitive zone and an elephant corridor.

- Advertisement -

In view of the apprehended adverse impact on environment and wildlife several organisations have opposed the proposal of exploration and drilling at the place as it will disturb the eco system and ultimately destroy the biodiversity in which several varieties of butterflies, insects, frogs, reptiles and six other primate species are found apart from the endangered Hoolock Gibbon.

Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Cong MLA accuses BJP of playing divisive politics

The Hills Times -
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December