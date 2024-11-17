NBWL team visits proposed site of oil, gas exploration by Cairn

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 15: A team of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) on Saturday visited the site close to the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary here where Vedanta- owned Cairn Oil and Gas proposes to explore and drill for oil and gas.

Jorhat DFO Nanda Kumar said that the team comprising four or five members inspected the site on Saturday and held discussions with Forest department members and the proponents.

The DFO said that the team would take about a week to submit their report to the Board. After final approval from the Board, Cairn would be allowed to start operations.

Approval has already been granted by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to Vedanta-owned Cairn Oil and Gas’ proposal for exploration and drilling on 4.49 hectares very close to the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary located in Jorhat district, bordering Nagaland.

The state government has also granted approval following clearance by the office of the PCCF.

The oil exploration activities may be at a distance of 13 kms distance from the 21 sq km sanctuary which houses the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, the only ape species found in India, but the site falls within the contiguous Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest, which are also an important eco sensitive zone and an elephant corridor.

In view of the apprehended adverse impact on environment and wildlife several organisations have opposed the proposal of exploration and drilling at the place as it will disturb the eco system and ultimately destroy the biodiversity in which several varieties of butterflies, insects, frogs, reptiles and six other primate species are found apart from the endangered Hoolock Gibbon.