NDA alliance organises bike rally in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR, March 28: A grand bike rally in support of NDA alliance (UPPL, BJP, and AGP) candidate for No 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary, was conducted on Thursday under Baukhungri LAC in Kokrajhar district.

Chief convenor of the Central Election Steering Committee and EM (BTR), Gautam Das, EM of BTR, Arup Kumar Dey, MLA Lawrence Islary, flagged off the rally in the presence of NDA alliance candidate, Joyanta Basumatary. Thousands of participants from different areas of Baukhungri LAC representing the alliance partners – UPPL, BJP, and AGP participated in the rally, which was organised by NDA alliance parties. It started from Dholmara playground, traversed through Nayekgaon, Choraikola, Kokrajhar town, Magurmari, Monakocha, and ended at Fakiragram. NDA alliance candidate, Joyanta Basumatary, was also seen riding on the road, creating an enthusiastic moment ahead of the ensuing Parliamentary elections.

MLA Islary said that the bike rally has attracted the common masses as the NDA alliance candidate Joyanta Basumatary is receiving overwhelming support from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. He mentioned that people from all communities are eagerly waiting to vote in favour of the NDA alliance candidate.

Meanwhile, NDA alliance candidate, Joyanta Basumatary, attended several public meetings in Kokrajhar district. Basumatary addressed public gatherings at Karigaon, Kalipukhri, Kerkamuri, and Tintila Alurbhui under Salakati and Baukhungri constituencies in Kokrajhar district. People from all sections of society offered warm welcome and felicitation to NDA candidate, Joyanta Basumatary, with traditional aronai and gamosa. Basumatary expressed his hopefulness that he would emerge victorious from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency with majority support. He assured to dedicate himself to the welfare and development of the society in the days to come.