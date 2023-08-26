NE Can Contribute Towards Spread Of AYUSH: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: The Northeastern states can immensely contribute towards the further spread of practices such Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani and homeopathy among the residents of the country, said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Attending the first-ever “Regional Review Meeting of North-Eastern States of India on AYUSH” organised by the National Ayush Mission, Assam and the state’s Health & Family Welfare Department here on Friday, Sarma said that AYUSH is gradually rising in prominence as focus tilts towards holistic well-being.

He added that initiatives such as International Yoga Day too are contributing greatly towards raising the awareness of the general public across the globe about the health benefits associated with practice of the ancient Indian tradition of yoga.

Sarma also stressed on the need to capitalise on the opportunities that have been created with the recent mainstreaming of AYUSH practices across the country.

- Advertisement -

He called upon the youths from across the country in general and those from the North-eastern states in particular to make the best use of the entrepreneurial opportunities the AYUSH sector is offering, while adding that at present, as many as 40,000 units of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are involved in production of AYUSH-related items and that the sector can accommodate a much greater number of production units owing to the steady increase in demand such products.

Referring to the North-eastern region of the country as a treasure trove of economically-viable plants and herbs with medicinal properties, CM Sarma said the eight states of the region must strive to attain a status similar to that of Kerala in the field of tourism for traditional medicinal healing and cure.

The chief minister expressed concern at the trend of AYUSH doctors and practitioners often prescribing allopathic medicine to their patients.

He exuded confidence that the North-eastern states would emerge as one of the hotspots of AYUSH practices in days to come.

- Advertisement -

He said cooperation of the states is needed for the growth of the Ayush sector and the Centre is ready to extend all possible support, including financial.

Meanwhile, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Northeastern states have a natural advantage to emerge as a hotspot for traditional medicine, and pledged the Centre’s support to achieve it.

Sonowal further stressed on the need to encourage the use of traditional medicines and practices in the region.

“The idea behind this meet is mainly to integrate the Northeast states and get their commitment for the promotion of Ayush in the region,” he said.

Pointing to the rich biodiversity in the region, Sonowal said, “If we take steps to promote traditional medicines in the Northeast, this region will emerge as one of the top areas in this sector, not just in the country but globally.”

Union minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister of state for AYUSH Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Manipur minister of health, family welfare & AYUSH Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Assam minister of health & family welfare Keshab Mahanta, Sikkim health minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Arunachal Pradesh health & family welfare minister Alo Libang, Tripura finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Mizoram health minister Dr R Lalthang Liana, along with a host of other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.