Neighbourhood youth parliament organized at BM Law College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 8: As a part of the mission ‘My Bharat – Viksit Bharat@2047’ launched across the country by the central government, the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kamrup (Metro) in association with the Bishnuram Medhi Government Law College organized a district level neighborhood youth parliament at the college premises on Friday.

Bhupen Malla Bujarbaruah, principal of the Bishnuram Medhi Government Law College inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Noted Assamese writer and columnist Mayur Bora, professors Lohit Sarkar, Sangeeta Rani Kalita and Daisy Changmai respectively attended the programme as keynote speakers.

During the session, a mock parliament session was conducted in which the youths participated as speaker of the Parliament, Prime Minister, leader of the opposition, etc.

Chayan Shuklabaidya, district youth officer of NYK, Kamrup (Metro) mentored the entire programme, while Jiban Ch Doley, observer of the programme and accountant of the organisation offered the vote of thanks.

While addressing the occasion, Mayur Bora asserted that women could play a tremendous role in a healthy and strong nation. Educated women can build a strong society and take a leading role in population control, Bora said, adding that everyone should take the initiative to make women more empowered and educated.