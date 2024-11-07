New Art Players to host Mahendra Kumar Baruah Memorial Lecture

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 6: New Art Players (NAP), a leading socio-cultural organisation of the state, will host the eleventh edition of the Mahendra Kumar Baruah Memorial Lecture on November 10, 2024, at its newly constructed cultural complex auditorium. This lecture series, held in memory of the late Mahendra Kumar Baruah, founding president of New Art Players, has been organised since 1988. Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (retd) will deliver a talk on the topic – How Safe Are We from a Fragile Neighbourhood?. The event will begin at 4:00 pm with a tribute to the dedicated late members of NAP, whose invaluable contributions have helped the organisation reach its current stature despite numerous challenges since 1954. General secretary Rathindra Narayan Bhattacharya has warmly invited the general public, as well as all members of the NAP family, to grace the event with their presence and make it a success.