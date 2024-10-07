New Co-District Commissioner Offices inaugurated in Assam

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 6: Pijush Hazarika, the minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs, and Social Justice and Empowerment, officially inaugurated the office of the Co-District Commissioner Office at Jagiroad. This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing administrative efficiency and decentralised governance. The minister stated that this effort will usher in a new era of governance in the district, ensuring timely public services and promoting comprehensive development.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Co-District Commissioner in Laharighat was inaugurated by Keshab Mahanta, the minister of Technology, Climate Change, and the district’s guardian minister. In his remarks, he emphasised that this new office will address the region’s needs and foster economic growth, social justice, and empowerment. District commissioner Devashish Sharma commended the initiative, expressing confidence that the new offices will bring about more organised and effective governance in the Jagiroad and Laharighat areas. He believes these new offices will act as a catalyst for growth.

The event was attended by local MLA Ramakant Deuri, Laharighat MLA Asif Md Nazar, superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, district development commissioner, additional commissioners, and officers from various departments.

Our Demow correspondent adds: Dr Ranoj Pegu, the state Education minister and guardian minister of Sivasagar district, inaugurated the Office of the Co-District Commissioner for the newly formed Demow co-district. The inauguration was attended by Sushanta Borgohain, Thowra MLA; Ayush Garh, district commissioner of Sivasagar district; Subhrajyoti Bora, SP of Sivasagar district; chairpersons of the Demow Municipality Board and Sivasagar Municipality Board; and a host of dignitaries. Partha Khanikar has been appointed as the new additional deputy Commissioner (ADC) in charge of the Demow co-district.

Following the inauguration of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, a meeting was held at Demow Public Playground. Ayush Garh, the district commissioner of Sivasagar district, delivered the welcome speech. In his address, Dr Ranoj Pegu remarked that it was a historic day, marking the inauguration of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner for Demow co-district. He mentioned that during the first cabinet meeting after forming the government, discussions were held regarding the government’s future plans. He emphasised that the government’s main focus will be to provide rights to citizens.

Dr Pegu stated that the Office of the Co-District Commissioner will offer services related to Panchayats, Land, and Revenue, among others, allowing residents to access these services in Demow without the need to travel to Sivasagar. Sushanta Borgohain, the Thowra MLA, expressed gratitude to the chief minister, stating that the establishment of the co-district will benefit the poor in remote areas.