24.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 7, 2024
type here...

New Co-District Commissioner Offices inaugurated in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent  

MORIGAON, Oct 6: Pijush Hazarika, the minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs, and Social Justice and Empowerment, officially inaugurated the office of the Co-District Commissioner Office at Jagiroad. This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing administrative efficiency and decentralised governance. The minister stated that this effort will usher in a new era of governance in the district, ensuring timely public services and promoting comprehensive development.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Office of the Co-District Commissioner in Laharighat was inaugurated by Keshab Mahanta, the minister of Technology, Climate Change, and the district’s guardian minister. In his remarks, he emphasised that this new office will address the region’s needs and foster economic growth, social justice, and empowerment. District commissioner Devashish Sharma commended the initiative, expressing confidence that the new offices will bring about more organised and effective governance in the Jagiroad and Laharighat areas. He believes these new offices will act as a catalyst for growth. 

The event was attended by local MLA Ramakant Deuri, Laharighat MLA Asif Md Nazar, superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, district development commissioner, additional commissioners, and officers from various departments.

Our Demow correspondent adds: Dr Ranoj Pegu, the state Education minister and guardian minister of Sivasagar district, inaugurated the Office of the Co-District Commissioner for the newly formed Demow co-district. The inauguration was attended by Sushanta Borgohain, Thowra MLA; Ayush Garh, district commissioner of Sivasagar district; Subhrajyoti Bora, SP of Sivasagar district; chairpersons of the Demow Municipality Board and Sivasagar Municipality Board; and a host of dignitaries. Partha Khanikar has been appointed as the new additional deputy Commissioner (ADC) in charge of the Demow co-district.

Following the inauguration of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, a meeting was held at Demow Public Playground. Ayush Garh, the district commissioner of Sivasagar district, delivered the welcome speech. In his address, Dr Ranoj Pegu remarked that it was a historic day, marking the inauguration of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner for Demow co-district. He mentioned that during the first cabinet meeting after forming the government, discussions were held regarding the government’s future plans. He emphasised that the government’s main focus will be to provide rights to citizens.

- Advertisement -

Dr Pegu stated that the Office of the Co-District Commissioner will offer services related to Panchayats, Land, and Revenue, among others, allowing residents to access these services in Demow without the need to travel to Sivasagar. Sushanta Borgohain, the Thowra MLA, expressed gratitude to the chief minister, stating that the establishment of the co-district will benefit the poor in remote areas.

South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence recovered

The Hills Times -
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October