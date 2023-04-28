27 C
New committee of APCU Kamrup(M) unit formed

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, April 27: A general meeting was held at Azara to form the new committee of Assam Press Correspondents Union (APCU), Kamrup Metro District Committee on Wednesday.

Senior journalist Ratan Kalita presided over the meeting and Dhananjay Barman anchored the meet. Ratan Kalita was selected as president, Dhrubajyoti Kalita was selected as working president, Kavita Kakati Barman was selected as vice-president, Dhananjay Barman was selected as secretary, Hitesh Kalita was selected as assistant secretary, while Abhijit Kalita was selected as organising secretary.

The meeting began with a tribute to the late Bhabesh Barua, prominent journalist and founding secretary general of APCU.

