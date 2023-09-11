28 C
New committee takes charge of AATHGA in Morigaon

HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Sept 10: The district committee of the All Assam Trained Home Guard Association (AATHGA) in
Morigaon has undergone a change as a new committee was formed to enhance the organisation’s functioning. The
formation of the new committee took place at the auditorium hall of Congress Bhawan during a general meeting
held for this purpose.
The newly established committee is led by president Abu Nosar, working president Sanat Das, and secretary Anjal
Nath. The decision to form this new committee stems from a lack of confidence in the old committee’s abilities.
During the meeting, the newly appointed committee pledged to work collaboratively for the betterment of the
organisation.

