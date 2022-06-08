New farmer company Kuhipaat formed in Titabar

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 7: In a bid to increase farmers’ income, a farmer producers’ company named Kuhipaat has been formed in Titabar under the initiative of Regional Agriculture Research Station ( RARS), Titabar,, Assam Agricultural University on Tuesday.

About 150 farmers of Deogharia, Palengi, Lalung and Dihingia villages in Titabar sub-division are members of the company.

The company was formed in a ceremony at Deoghorai under the Amar Gaon, Amar Gaurav initiative of the University which envisions taking research developments to the doorsteps of the farmers and establishing market linkages.

Titabar RARS chief scientist Sanjay Kumar Chetia said that this was a small effort to double farmers’ income by giving them Lavanya rice seed, a purple variety of rice developed by RARS recently and linking them with a buyer company which would give the farmers at least Rs 20 to 25 profit per kg.

He also said that in this connection a Custom Hearing Centre had also been set up for the benefit of farmers.

He also said that the farmers were encouraged to go for dual cropping to increase their income.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman who attended the meet as chief guest said that the Lavanya rice variety would usher in a new revolution.