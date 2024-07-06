32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

New Traffic Regulations Announced for Kaziranga National Park Amid Assam Floods

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 6, Saturday: In response to the ongoing Assam floods, Kaziranga National Park has implemented new traffic regulations to ensure the safety of its wildlife. Effective from July 6, these measures include specific timings for vehicle movement and strict speed regulations.

- Advertisement -

Commercial trucks entering the park from Numaligarh Tiniali will be allowed between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM, while those from Panbari, Bokakhat, and Bagori Border can enter from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. No commercial trucks will be permitted from 4:00 PM to 8:00 AM. Both private and commercial passenger vehicles will operate at regulated speeds, guided by police and forest staff, around the clock.

These regulations aim to mitigate the impact of vehicular traffic on wildlife, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring a safer environment for the park’s inhabitants. The Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, highlighted the importance of these measures for conservation efforts in Kaziranga, home to endangered species like the one-horned rhinoceros.

Visitors and transport operators are urged to adhere to the new guidelines to support the park’s conservation initiatives.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bamboo Harvesting Prohibited in Dima Hasao Forest Division from July 1...

The Hills Times -