New Traffic Regulations Announced for Kaziranga National Park Amid Assam Floods

HT Digital

July 6, Saturday: In response to the ongoing Assam floods, Kaziranga National Park has implemented new traffic regulations to ensure the safety of its wildlife. Effective from July 6, these measures include specific timings for vehicle movement and strict speed regulations.

- Advertisement -

Commercial trucks entering the park from Numaligarh Tiniali will be allowed between 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM, while those from Panbari, Bokakhat, and Bagori Border can enter from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. No commercial trucks will be permitted from 4:00 PM to 8:00 AM. Both private and commercial passenger vehicles will operate at regulated speeds, guided by police and forest staff, around the clock.

These regulations aim to mitigate the impact of vehicular traffic on wildlife, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring a safer environment for the park’s inhabitants. The Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, highlighted the importance of these measures for conservation efforts in Kaziranga, home to endangered species like the one-horned rhinoceros.

Visitors and transport operators are urged to adhere to the new guidelines to support the park’s conservation initiatives.